PROVIDENCE – Unsheltered homelessness in Rhode Island rose 15% in 2025 to 700 people – the highest in five years – highlighting deepening housing challenges as more individuals live outdoors, in vehicles, or in places not meant for habitation, newly released data shows. While overall homelessness – which includes both sheltered and unsheltered individuals – saw a slight decline of just 2.8% from the previous year, shelters across the state are seeing longer stays, with an average of 117 days across all households, according to the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness annual State of Homelessness report released on Wednesday. Families with children stayed an average of 169 days, and single adults 69 days. This prolonged occupancy limits available shelter space, especially as demand grows.

And only 14.2% of shelter exits in 2025 resulted in permanent housing, while nearly 60% led to unsheltered or unknown destinations, underscoring deep gaps in the state’s rehousing system.

This increase in people living without shelter is putting added pressure on the state's overburdened housing system, according to the report.

More than 1,100 households remain on Rhode Island’s housing prioritization list, which is managed through the state’s Coordinated Entry System and tracks individuals and families awaiting permanent supportive or rapid rehousing.

But just 19 units open each month, leaving many to wait weeks or even months for placement. The average wait is 77 days for permanent supportive housing and 56 days for rapid rehousing.

The challenge isn’t retention, the report found: it’s access. Those who do secure housing tend to stay housed, with Rhode Island’s Housing First approach maintaining 96–98% retention rates in permanent housing since 2020.

The report also found that many shelter residents face overlapping challenges:

43.4% of shelter residents reported a mental health disorder

23.6% reported substance use disorders

25.8% had physical disabilities

20.9% were over the age of 55

The coalition warned that without deeper investment in affordable housing and improved statewide coordination to expand access, the number of people living outdoors will continue to grow.

In response, the state announced on Aug. 7 that it allocated an additional $4 million in homelessness funding for 2025 and is considering legislation aimed at expanding shelter access and enhancing collaboration among service providers.

Looking ahead, the Coalition to End Homelessness said this legislative season it will support efforts to create sustainable revenue streams for shelters, pursue legislation to remove barriers to shelter openings, and strengthen collaboration among community partners.