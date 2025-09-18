TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
As September ushers in Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Urologists John Heffernan, MD, and Katelyn Johnson,…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
And only 14.2% of shelter exits in 2025 resulted in permanent housing, while nearly 60% led to unsheltered or unknown destinations, underscoring deep gaps in the state’s rehousing system.
This increase in people living without shelter is putting added pressure on the state's overburdened housing system, according to the report.
More than 1,100 households remain on Rhode Island’s housing prioritization list, which is managed through the state’s Coordinated Entry System and tracks individuals and families awaiting permanent supportive or rapid rehousing.
But just 19 units open each month, leaving many to wait weeks or even months for placement. The average wait is 77 days for permanent supportive housing and 56 days for rapid rehousing.
The challenge isn’t retention, the report found: it’s access. Those who do secure housing tend to stay housed, with Rhode Island’s Housing First approach maintaining 96–98% retention rates in permanent housing since 2020.
The report also found that many shelter residents face overlapping challenges:
The coalition warned that without deeper investment in affordable housing and improved statewide coordination to expand access, the number of people living outdoors will continue to grow.
In response, the state announced on Aug. 7 that it allocated an additional $4 million in homelessness funding for 2025 and is considering legislation aimed at expanding shelter access and enhancing collaboration among service providers.
Looking ahead, the Coalition to End Homelessness said this legislative season it will support efforts to create sustainable revenue streams for shelters, pursue legislation to remove barriers to shelter openings, and strengthen collaboration among community partners.Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.