Sturdy, Tufts Medicine agree to clinical partnership

ATTLEBORO – Sturdy Health and Tufts Medicine Inc. have entered into a new clinical partnership to expand access to comprehensive specialty care with an initial focus on cardiovascular services.

“This clinical partnership further expands our ability to provide the highest-quality care in the communities we serve as an independent, locally owned and operated nonprofit health system,” said Aimee Brewer, CEO and president of Sturdy Memorial Hospital Inc., which has rebranded as Sturdy Health. “Not only will Sturdy Health patients have the advantage of broader service offerings locally, [but] they will also benefit from a seamless experience for their tertiary care needs.”

In keeping with its existing clinical affiliations with other community-based health systems across the region, Tufts Medicine will aim to deliver a seamless experience for patients where care feels like an extension of Sturdy Health, Tufts said.

“As an integrated health system, Tufts Medicine works closely with hospital partners [such as] Sturdy Health to ensure advanced care is offered in the most convenient location for patients,” said Dr. Michael Tarnoff, CEO of Tufts Medical Center. “We look forward to providing a streamlined pathway to well-coordinated, complex care services to Sturdy Health and their patients.”

Sturdy Health and Tufts Medicine said they will jointly recruit top-talent cardiologists to Sturdy Health. These physicians and surgeons will have reciprocal hospital privileges at Tufts Medical Center, providing access to advanced therapies such as cardiac catheterization.

Tufts Medical Center is home to the largest advanced heart failure program in New England. The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association named Tufts Medical Center as one of only four Centers of Excellence in the treatment of this condition, which can profoundly affect quality of life and lead to heart failure. Since 2000, Tufts Medical Center has performed more adult heart transplants than any other hospital in New England.

Sturdy Health said it will continue its long-standing clinical partnership with Boston Medical Center and Shields Health, as well as its radiation oncology joint venture with Mass General Brigham and McLean Hospital for behavioral health services.

“We look forward to further expanding our specialty services and centers of excellence through our new clinical partnership with Tufts Medicine, as we continue to serve southeastern Massachusetts and neighboring Rhode Island as the vibrant health system they have come to depend upon over the past 110 years,” Brewer said.