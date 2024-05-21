Summit: R.I. has all the ingredients to develop a successful life science industry

TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
House Speaker Joseph K. Shekarchi said McKee’s proposal for a life science building at URI has strong support will be in the budget. He also stressed the importance of collaboration in order for the life science industry to succeed.But opportunities in the life sciences expand beyond Rhode Island. Shekarchi noted that Rhode Island should work together with Massachusetts and Connecticut to create a regional “superhub.” “...We can work collaboratively with our neighbors to create a regional hub of great success,” Shekarchi said. “...This is a unique opportunity for Rhode Island to step up and not only be part of the game, but to be a leader." Neil Steinberg, board chairman of the quasi-public agency, said the hub has four primary objectives now: finding a CEO, developing incubator lab space, starting a fund to invest in early stage companies and workforce development. Within the next week Steinberg said the board is expecting to announce a small grant program for companies. And while the search for a CEO continues, the board is expecting to appoint an interim president in the coming weeks. Though there is currently no incubator lab space available for private companies in Rhode Island, the board is reviewing responses to its request for proposals seeking a developer of the wet lab and incubator space. But even though there is a sense of urgency to get the hub up and running, it’s important to practice patience to ensure long-term success, he said, noting the hub’s overall motivation lies in helping patients. “...It's public health,” Steinberg said. “It's to grow, build, retain and attract companies. It's good paying jobs on the Rhode to Prosperity the governor is leading, it's to increase healthy outcomes locally, nationally and internationally – that's the end game of this." Senate Finance Chairman Lou DiPalma, D-Middletown, also said the reason for developing the life science hub is to improve public health. “Why are we here? It’s the impact of population health,” DiPalma said. DiPalma noted this is only the beginning for the state’s life science investment and there will likely be challenges, but it's important to continue the investments like Massachusetts has done. In his keynote address Travis McCready, head of life sciences for the Americas markets at JLL and Former CEO and president of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, said the state’s life science industry will start to take off when Rhode Islanders ask themselves "how can I help?” McCready agreed with other speakers that Rhode Island has the resources to develop a successful life science hub, but it's important for people to share their ideas and innovations with leaders. “...[It's] not leadership from the top, but leadership from within that transforms ecosystems,” McCready said. The event also featured four concurrent breakout sessions on the topics of: transferring technology from the research labs to commercial ventures; increasing access to capital; enhancing life science infrastructure and the growing workforce and the impact of artificial intelligence. Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.