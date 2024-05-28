Summit: R.I. health care system fragile, but opportunities available

Updated at 5:26 p.m. on May 28, 2024

By
-
STATE AND CONGRESSIONAL leaders gathered at the Statehouse on Tuesday for a health care summit hosted by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi; and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio.

PROVIDENCE – Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., sees two opportunities for improving Rhode Island’s health care environment, but they won’t last long. The first is to create a consensus health regulation that would allow for greater collaboration among hospitals and protect them from out-of-state “predation.” The regulation could set terms for out-of-state hospital transactions and collaboration

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display