Sung becomes Women & Infants vice chair for faculty development and wellness

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Vivian Sung, an accomplished physician and researcher, has added a new position to her list of titles.

Sung is now vice chair for faculty development and wellness for Women & Infants Hospital’s obstetrics and gynecology department.

She is a certified career and life coach whose work in that arena focuses on work-life balance, physician empowerment and wellness. For the past 15 years, Sung has served as the primary research mentor at the hospital in addition to being a career mentor to fellows and junior faculty nationally and internationally.

Her work as a mentor also includes the development of research and mentorship programs.

“Dr. Sung’s unique background and track record of exemplary scholarship and leadership is an asset in our department. She has the necessary experience and is well-positioned to oversee faculty development and wellness for the department,” said Dr. Methodius G. Tuuli, the hospital’s chief of obstetrics and gynecology. “Dr. Sung has articulated a very thoughtful vision for enhancing faculty development and wellness, and I am confident that her leadership will help take our department to the next level of excellence and national distinction.”

Sung has earned national attention for her research endeavors focusing on treatments for pelvic floor disorders, including urinary incontinence. Her leadership in the Division of Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery at Women & Infants has helped grow its research department into a national leader, according to the hospital.

“The faculty are the department’s most critical asset. In this constantly changing health care landscape, a coordinated support system is needed to help them achieve successful careers as measured by our academic institution and importantly by their own individual standards,” Sung said. “Our department recognizes the current challenges of work-life integration, burnout and loss of academic faculty across the country. I look forward to working with Dr. Tuuli to address these needs through innovative initiatives in faculty development and wellness and to help improve the workplace for our faculty.”

