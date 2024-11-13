Superior Court judge dismisses Cox Communications lawsuit against R.I.

Updated at 1:40 p.m.

AN R.I. SUPERIOR Court Judge has dismissed Cox Communications' lawsuit against the state that accused R.I. Commerce Corp. of using "flawed data" and mismanaging the rollout of a $108 million broadband expansion plan. 

PROVIDENCE – An R.I. Superior Court judge has dismissed Cox Communications’ lawsuit against the state that accused the R.I. Commerce Corp. of using “flawed data” and mismanaging the rollout of a $108 million broadband expansion plan.  In his decision issued on Nov. 7, Superior Court Judge Brian Stern said the matter is a federal issue. 

