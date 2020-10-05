Surfside condo in Narragansett sold for a record $1.35M

NARRAGANSETT – A stand-alone condominium with an ocean view of Narragansett Town Beach has sold for $1.35 million. It is the highest price for a condo in the seaside town since December 2018, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The unit at 20 Narragansett Ave., Unit C300, is part of the Surfside condo development at Narragansett Pier.

The home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,000 square feet of interior space. Outdoor amenities include a private brick courtyard.

The seller was Barbara Botein, according to online real estate records. The new owners are Kristen and Ammar Anbari.

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties represented the buyer.

