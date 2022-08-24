Surv closes seed funding round with $980K

NEWPORT – Surv, a company focused on connecting seniors with young workers offering affordable home assistance, recently closed out its seed funding round with $980,000.

The startup, previously known as Rent Son, serves as a marketplace to connect seniors with local workers who can help with tasks such as landscaping, painting, junk removal and general assistance for day-to-day tasks such as cleaning.

Access to help with these odd jobs can sometimes be the deciding factor on whether a senior can stay living at home, said founder Pat Brown, a 2014 alumnus of the University of Rhode Island.

Brown modeled the company on his own experience taking on odd jobs as a student, with the idea that other college students could help to fill the gap in affordable help available to community members.

The company is currently working on expanding its technology, Brown said, and recently developed a Surv+ subscription program.

Since launching in 2017, the startup has served more than 15,000 customers. Headquartered in Newport, the company has also expanded into the Southeast region of the U.S. Eventually, Brown hopes to expand the service throughout the country and beyond.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.