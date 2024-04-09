Swarovski office building in Cranston sells for $8.8M

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

CRANSTON – The iconic building that Swarovski Optik North America Ltd. called home has sold for $8.8 million, according to Lila Delman Compass.

For more than 40 years the industrial warehouse and office space spanning 145,000-square-feet at 1 Kenney Drive in Cranston housed Swarovski’s international corporate offices as well as its manufacturing, design and distribution spaces.

The sale – which was the highest office space sale in Cranston since March 2023 – comes as Swarovski is “...reimagining the space they work within,” Nicole Maine, a Compass real estate agent, said in a statement to PBN. When asked if any jobs would be affected, Maine said the company is not downsizing, but is “...

streamlining their business and evolving with the hybrid work environment of today's business model, ” and looking to stay in Rhode Island.

Maine leads the real estate team “The Local Group” that represented Swarovski in the transaction and includes Patrick Farrell, Jonathan Kaufman and Benjamin Wood.

“We’re witnessing an unprecedented blend of resilience and opportunity in Rhode Island’s commercial real estate market,” Farrell said. “From office spaces to retail establishments, industrial facilities to multifamily developments, the market is poised for dynamic growth and with innovative solutions and a steadfast commitment to excellence, we’re ready to navigate this evolving landscape and unlock the full potential of commercial real estate in our vibrant state.”

The Local Group also facilitated the buyer, a Texas-based self storage company.