Swarovski office building in Cranston sells for $8.8M

By
-
THE ICONIC building that Swarovski Optik North America Ltd. called home has sold for $8.8 million, according to Lila Delman Compass./COURTESY LILA DELAMN COMPASS.

CRANSTON – The iconic building that Swarovski Optik North America Ltd. called home has sold for $8.8 million, according to Lila Delman Compass. For more than 40 years the industrial warehouse and office space spanning 145,000-square-feet at 1 Kenney Drive in Cranston housed Swarovski’s international corporate offices as well as its manufacturing, design and distribution

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display