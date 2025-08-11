Swim Across America’s 16th annual R.I. Open Water Swim for charity set for Sept. 6

PROVIDENCE – Swim Across America is set to hold its 16th annual Rhode Island Open Water Swim for charity at Scarborough North State Beach in Narragansett on Sept. 6.

Proceeds from the event will support cancer research at Women & Infants Hospital. The event was established in 2010 and has raised more than $2.5 million.

The Rhode Island charity swim attracts more than 700 swimmers and volunteers each year. This year’s open-water swim features several options, including a 1-mile, half-mile, quarter-mile or a virtual option.

Funding from the event has helped Women & Infants’ researchers discover a new biomarker for ovarian cancer and establish a clinical algorithm that boosts the ability to estimate the risk of ovarian cancer in women with a pelvic mass.

“There’s something incredibly powerful about coming together as a community, right here on our beautiful Rhode Island coast, to swim with purpose. Every stroke taken during this event fuels the groundbreaking cancer research happening at Women & Infants Hospital,” said Shannon R. Sullivan, hospital president and chief operating officer. “This year, it’s not just a swim; it’s a celebration of hope, resilience and families making a difference together.”

Swim Across America, a national nonprofit founded in 1987, holds 24 open-water swims and hundreds of pool swims across the U.S. Funding raised from Swim Across America has contributed to four U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved immunotherapy treatments: Yervoy, Opdivo, Tecentriq and Keytruda.

