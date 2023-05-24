T.F. Green gets $9M in federal grants for airport improvements

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Airport Corporation on Wednesday was awarded more than $9 million in federal grants for operational upgrades and planning at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

The federal grants, administered through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, are designated for two major projects. About $8.5 million will go to realign and improve the pavement of Taxiway Charlie which connects the terminal to several runways. An additional $500,000 is slated for an airport study for a proposed cargo development, which would enable greater cargo volume and increased efficiency.

The taxiway project, which is estimated to cost a total of $12 million, is expected to be “substantially complete” by the fall of 2024, according to a statement released by Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse.

Under FAA guidelines, AIP awards may cover up to 90% of the cost of AIP projects, with the remainder contributed from state or local funds.

“Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport has several taxiways, but this one is vital to the airport’s layout and is overdue for an upgrade. These federal funds will help improve the taxiway and make it safer, more efficient, and resilient for years to come,” Reed said.

RIAC is a quasi-public corporation that operates the Ocean State’s airports: Rhode Island T.F. Green International, Warwick; North Central Airport, Smithfield; Quonset Airport, North Kingstown; Westerly Airport, Westerly; Newport Airport, Middletown and Block Island Airport, Block Island.

