T.F. Green nominated for USA Today ‘Best Small Airport’ readers choice award

WARWICK – Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport on Wednesday was among 20 airports nominated as “Best Small Airport” for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2023 awards.

A group of editors and a panel of industry experts selected this year’s nominees across more than 150 travel topics which include airports, destinations and food.

Readers will be able to vote via T.F. Green’s social media accounts on Facebook, X and Instagram through Oct. 2. Winners will be announced on Oct 13.

In 2021, T.F. Green was named the third-best small airport in the country in the USA Today readers’ choice awards and was second in 2020. Readers praised T. F. Green Airport “as an alternative to Boston Logan for its lack of crowds and lines and quick access to Providence and Boston via a dedicated train station. It’s also an excellent option for travelers heading to Cape Cod.”

- Advertisement -

In July, T.F. Green was recognized as the sixth-best airport in the nation in Travel + Leisure’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.

In October 2022, T.F. Green was recognized as the fourth-best airport in the nation in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.