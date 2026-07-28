Taco Group Holdings acquired by London-based company for $1.4B

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CRANSTON – Taco Group Holdings, a manufacturer of hydronic HVAC components founded in 1920, has been acquired by London-based Pentair PLC for $1.4 billion. Pentair, a global water-treatment company, expects to finance the acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and bridge financing, which it intends to refinance through a permanent debt issuance. Upon completion

CRANSTON

–

Taco Group Holdings, a

manufacturer of hydronic HVAC components founded in 1920, has been acquired by London-based

Pentair PLC for $1.4 billion.

Pentair, a global water-treatment company,

Upon completion of the transaction, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, Taco is planned to be a part of Pentair’s Water Solutions reportable segment. It is expected to continue to keep the Taco brand name and maintain a significant presence in Cranston.

Taco is expected to generate approximately $540 million in revenue in fiscal 2026, with Adjusted EBITDA margins above 20% when including expected run-rate cost synergies.

“This partnership with Pentair allows us to accelerate our growth, expand our capabilities and further invest in our innovation and technology. It will also allow us to preserve our values, expertise and customer relationships, which have made Taco successful,” said both John Hazen White Jr., owner and chairman of the board, and Benjamin White, president of Taco.

It was not immediately clear whether either Hazen White Jr. or White would stay with the company after the sale.

Founded in 1920, Taco is a market leader in hydronic and water-driven solutions, specializing in providing innovative, sustainable, and high-performance products for the HVAC, plumbing, and industrial sectors.

The company, which also has a plant in Fall River, employs approximately 700.

Over its more than 100-year history, Taco has established a premier brand, track record of innovation and a comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading pumps, valves, tanks, heat exchangers and advanced controls. Taco serves a diverse customer base in commercial, industrial and residential end-markets.

“This ... acquisition enhances the scale and reach of Pentair's innovative water solutions serving high-growth commercial and industrial end-markets, including HVAC and data centers,” said John L. Stauch, Pentair CEO and president. “The addition of Taco will provide Pentair with a more comprehensive suite of solutions and enhanced development capabilities to benefit our customers across commercial, industrial and residential applications."

expects to finance the acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and bridge financing, which it intends to refinance through a permanent debt issuance.