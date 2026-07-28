Taco Group Holdings acquired by London-based company for $1.4B

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Taco Group Holdings, a manufacturer of hydronic HVAC components founded in 1920, has been acquired by Pentair PLC, a London-based global water treatment company, for $1.4 billion.  

CRANSTON – Taco Group Holdings, a manufacturer of hydronic HVAC components founded in 1920, has been acquired by London-based Pentair PLC for $1.4 billion.   Pentair, a global water-treatment company, expects to finance the acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and bridge financing, which it intends to refinance through a permanent debt issuance. Upon completion

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