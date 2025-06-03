Tanner stepping down as R.I. Commerce secretary

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Elizabeth M. Tanner, who has led R.I. Commerce Corp. since June 2022, is leaving the quasi-government agency, effective July 4, to serve as executive director for a new nonprofit created by the administration of Gov. Daniel J. McKee in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s arrival.

McKee announced the change in a press release touting the formation of Ocean State 2026, which will be chaired by R.I. Treasurer James Diossa to ensure the state “ maximizes the exceptional economic opportunities” by working with regional organizations and the business sector “to ensure a unified and impactful presence before, during, and after” the tournament stop scheduled from June 13 to July 9, 2026.

Tanner succeeded Stefan Pryor, the state’s first commerce secretary, who resigned in June 2022 in order to run for state treasurer.

When she was appointed commerce secretary, Tanner said it was an “honor” to step into a role allowing her to continue promoting the state’s economic and workforce development.

Tanner first joined Commerce to serve as vice president of client services from 2015 to 2017.

Before leading R.I. Commerce, Tanner led the R.I. Department of Business Regulation beginning in 2017, overseeing the state’s third-largest agency revenue source.

In a statement, Tanner said she looked forward to continuing her service and “helping ensure our state makes the most of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The administration said an interim Commerce secretary will be named by July 4.

The World Cup matches at Gillette Stadium in nearby Foxboro, Mass., are estimated to bring 1 million people traveling through the Providence metro area with a projected economic impact exceeding $330 million.

Farouk Rajab, the Rhode Island Hospitality Association’s CEO and president, told PBN on Tuesday he was sorry to see Tanner depart R.I. Commerce, described her as a “great partner” for the state’s hospitality sector.

Rajab said Tanner was instrumental in continuing the state’s “Take it Outside” restaurant initiative, encouraging establishments to hold outdoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tanner also took the lead on a “restaurant tool kit” in R.I.

Commerce’s website helped establishments reopen safely during the health crisis, Rajab said, as well as helped businesses impacted by the Washington Bridge partial closure get microgrants to fill in any financial losses they incurred.

“She really helped streamline any regulations,” Rajab said.

Rajab also expressed concern about another top official leaving R.I. Commerce in recent weeks. Back on May 21, Anika Kimble-Huntley, who was hired in 2021 to direct the state’s marketing and tourism strategy, left R.I. Commerce for a job with Las Vegas-based Resorts World Inc.

“Now, we have two great leaders who left their post [at R.I. Commerce],” Rajab said. “Commerce is a very important department that supports hospitality and tourism in the state.”

Moving forward, Rajab hopes the new commerce secretary can continue to support the growth of Rhode Island’s second-largest industry that employs more than 80,000 people, much like how Tanner and Stefan Pryor had previously. He also said the hospitality association plans on connecting with McKee to offer input on nominating a new commerce secretary.

Christian Cowan, executive director of the URI Research Foundation, parent organization of Polaris MEP, said that Tanner has a long record of supporting the state's manufacturing community. "[Tanner] has been a tremendous advocate for manufacturing in Rhode Island ever since before she was secretary," Cowan said. "Her voice in Rhode Island for manufacturers made a huge impact," he continued, highlighting advocacy and programs such as Innovation Vouchers. The ongoing program allows businesses with less than 500 employees to apply for up to $75,000 in research and development funding. Cowan said he is confident manufacturing will continue to grow within Rhode Island, highlighting the strengthening presence of ocean-based manufacturers such as Regent Craft, Jaia Roboticsa and Flux Marine. Going forward, Cowan said he would "love to see someone that understands the impact that manufacturing has on the state not just in the 1,400-plus [sector] employers, but also the multiplier that they add for other industries. "That understanding involves a continued focus on programs like the Innovation Vouchers, but also connections between universities and employers, Cowan added.

(UPDATE: Comments from Christian Cowan, executive director of the URI Research Foundation, added in 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st paragraphs.)