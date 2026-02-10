Tariff-spurred accounting write-off gives Hasbro $322.4M loss in 2025

HASBRO INC. on Tuesday posted a loss of $322.4 million for 2025. The company plans to move its headquarters from Pawtucket to the Seaport District in Boston by the end of the year. / COURTESY HASBRO INC.
PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. posted a loss of $322.4 million for 2025 after taking a $1 billion non-cash goodwill write-off in the second quarter last year because of tariffs, the company reported Tuesday.  The company reported a $385.6 million profit for 2024. The $1.02 billion “goodwill impairment” was taken in the company’s consumer products division,

