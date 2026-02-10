Tariff-spurred accounting write-off gives Hasbro $322.4M loss in 2025

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. posted a loss of $322.4 million for 2025 after taking a $1 billion non-cash goodwill write-off in the second quarter last year because of tariffs, the company reported Tuesday.

The company reported a $385.6 million profit for 2024. The $1.02 billion "goodwill impairment" was taken in the company’s consumer products division, driven by Hasbro’s assessment that the impact of new tariffs in 2025 had lowered the book value of the businesses and brands in that division.

For the year, the consumer products division revenue fell 4% to $2.4 billion.

For 2025, the company reported a loss of $2.20 per diluted share compared to a profit of $2.75 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the year was $4.7 billion, up 14% from $4.1 billion from 2024,

driven by record 45% growth in the Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment.

Wizards of the Coast's centerpiece property, Magic: The Gathering, posted a 59% increase in revenue for 2025, according to Hasbro.

“2025 reflected strong operational execution, driven by progress on our transformation and cost savings initiatives. Wizards was a standout, anchored by record Magic revenue,” said Gina Goetter, Hasbro's chief financial officer and chief operating officer. “Looking ahead, we will continue to balance investment in the business with shareholder returns, including through a $1 billion share repurchase program.”

For the fourth quarter, Hasbro reported a net income of $201.6 million compared with a loss of $34.3 million the year prior.

Earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $1.44, up from the loss of 25 cents per diluted share the year prior.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The toy maker posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period up from $1.1 billion a year prior. This also exceeded Wall Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

“I am proud of the results our team delivered in 2025 and the success of our Playing to Win strategy,” said Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks. “We returned the company to growth, engaged one billion fans, secured new partnerships, and made progress in our evolution into a digital-first play and [intellectual property] company. We expect that momentum to carry into 2026.”

Digital and licensed gaming revenue increased 6% with Monopoly Go! contributing $168 million for the full year 2025.

On Sept. 8, Hasbro officially announced it plans to move its headquarters from Pawtucket to the Seaport District in Boston at 400 Summer St., ending speculation that had been ongoing since fall 2024.

The new space in Boston will house at least 700 full-time Hasbro employees. The company expects the full transition from Rhode Island to Boston to be completed by the end of this year.

Despite the loss on paper, Hasbro saw reason for optimism.Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.