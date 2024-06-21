Tasty mushrooms with health benefits

With interest in natural health supplements on the rise in recent years, Hope Parish and Kyleen Keenan noticed a gap among offerings in their area of focus, adaptogenic mushrooms. While other companies offered the supplements in forms such as pills, powders and capsules, they found that these products were “taking the joy out of food that functions,” Parish said. With the launch of Lore Mighty Mushrooms in Barrington in April, the co-founders are seeking to change that. Launched after two years spent on supplement formulations, Lore now sells four chocolate-coated adaptogenic mushroom products. Adaptogens, a class of plants and mushrooms touted for benefits such as reducing stress and fatigue, represent a growing sector of the wellness and supplement industries. Common varieties include Chaga and Reishi mushrooms, as well as plants such as ashwagandha and maca. Lore stands out from the crowd by using the full fruiting body of the mushroom, Parish added, which includes a range of active compounds. “Everything we develop under our brand, we want it to first and foremost always taste good and deliver some functionality and health benefits,” Parish said, “and do that in a sustainably and responsible way.”