Teachers strike cancels elementary school classes for 2 days at Highlander Charter School

By
-
SIMONA SIMPSON-Thomas is the superintendent at Highlander Charter School in Providence. Simpson-Thomas closed part of the school on Monday and Tuesday because she was notified for a two-day teachers strike. / COURTESY HIGHLANDER CHARTER SCHOOL
SIMONA SIMPSON-Thomas is the superintendent at Highlander Charter School in Providence. Simpson-Thomas closed part of the school on Monday and Tuesday because she was notified for a two-day teachers strike. / COURTESY HIGHLANDER CHARTER SCHOOL

PROVIDENCE – Highlander Charter School has canceled classes at its elementary school campus for Monday and Tuesday because of what administrators are calling “an illegal teacher’s strike.”  The closure does not affect Highlander’s secondary school campus in Warren, the school said. Highlander Charter School Superintendent Simona Simpson-Thomas said the union, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Everyone needs science. Science needs everyone.

The Amgen Foundation is guided by the belief that all students should have the opportunity…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR