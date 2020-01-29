Tech Collective workshop to focus on use of KPI data in continuous improvement

PROVIDENCE – Tech Collective will discuss key performance indicators during a free February workshop, “Measurements, Metrics and Management, Oh My! The Importance of KPIs in Driving Continuous Improvement.”

The session, which looks at the foundations of a successful continuous improvement environment, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.

“Without good data on how your CI initiatives are impacting the business, you’re probably not maximizing the savings you have worked so hard to create,” said Tech Collective in a statement.

The session will focus on how to measure continuous-improvement efforts and quantify the company savings they produce.

According to Tech Collective, attendees will have the opportunity to share their CI plans and discuss what has worked and not worked so group members can learn from one another.

The workshop is at Tech Collective’s Trilix Training Room, 188 Valley St., Providence. For more information, contact Erin.Abrams@tech-collective.org.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.