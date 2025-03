Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – Wellvana

has acquired the Medicare Shared Savings Program business of CVS Accountable Care, part of CVS Health Corp.

The all-stock transaction, announced Tuesday, gives CVS Health a strategic minority investment in Wellvana, a Tennessee-based company that will now work with primary care providers and health systems in 40 states, managing approximately 1 million lives across multiple payers.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed. Representatives from both CVS and Wellvana did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Primary care is the engine that reduces cost while improving the health of our communities, and we’re on a mission to make it life-changing,” said Kyle Wailes, Wellvana CEO and president. “Our high-touch approach that supports physicians, health systems and payors in value-based care has proven effective. The complementary expertise and scale of CVS Health’s MSSP business supercharges our impact and accelerates our drive to make patients the ultimate beneficiaries of more valuable care.”

Wellvana said in its news release the acquisition strengthens its capabilities by expanding and diversifying its Accountable Care Organization presence, broadening its affiliated hospital and physician network and adding colleague talent with deep value-based care experience and technology from CVS Health’s Medicare Shared Savings Program business.

Also part of this acquisition, physicians joining the Wellvana network will gain access to high-touch tools, such as scheduling, administrative support and value-based care education. As physicians engage with Wellvana’s services, in subsequent years they may also become eligible for foundational care, which provides critical medical management support between appointments and after hospitalizations.

“We made this decision to further advance MSSP by partnering with a value-based care leader with the right strategic focus and investment commitment in this space,” said Dr. Sree Chaguturu, president of health care delivery for Wellvana.