Tennis Hall of Fame to begin $3M renovation project in November

NEWPORT – The International Tennis Hall of Fame & Museum is about to embark on a multimillion renovation project that will expand its exhibit space and bring tennis history into the digital age
Hall of fame officials announced Tuesday in a press conference that it will begin its $3 million renovation project in November. During that time, the hall of fame will be closed to the public until May. It is the first renovation project being done at the hall of fame since 2015.
Julianna Barbieri, the hall of fame’s senior vice president of content and partnerships, said it was time for the hall of fame to be modernized because tennis’ golden era “is upon us,” with Roger Federer, Venus and Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal set to be enshrined into the hall of fame. The renovation project’s goal is to incorporate new technology to bring tennis history to life, she said.
Dan Faber, the hall of fame’s CEO, said Tuesday the renovation project will result in exhibition space growing in capacity by “more than double.” It will allow more of the hall of fame’s collection to be displayed “at any given time,” Faber said.
[caption id="attachment_470440" align="alignleft" width="368"]
THE $3 MILLION renovation project at the International Hall of Fame & Museum in Newport will increase its exhibit space by more than double. / COURTESY INTERNATIONAL TENNIS HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM[/caption]
The hall of fame’s visitor entrance, welcome center and enshrinement gallery will also be renovated, Faber said. The enshrinement gallery, he said, will become a “celebration gallery,” celebrating tennis history through stories of its legendary competitors over many generations and specific exhibits for each hall of fame inductee. Additionally, the hall of fame’s current USTA Wing will become the hall of fame gallery, Faber said, and the visitor exit will include a new retail store.
There will also be a new Federer hologram experience, presented by Rolex, Faber said, installed at the hall of fame, celebrating the former world’s No. 1 player who won 20 career major tournaments. The Federer experience is part of the hall of fame’s push to modernize it where it includes more “interactive experiences,” Faber said.
The new hall of fame gallery will also feature a golden cast tennis racket - designed as the hall of fame's racket logo - that will mark each hall of famer plaque, Faber said. Also, every hall of famer will receive a replica of that cast racket, he said.
“Now, we have something different and ready for the next era [of the hall of fame],” Faber said.
Faber said the funding for the renovation is from the nonprofit’s “Forever Capital Campaign,” which started back in 2018. That campaign officially closed this year, Faber said, and the renovation project will now move forward after raising the necessary money to finance the project.
Barbieri says the hall of fame averages 30,000 visitors annually. When asked by Providence Business News if the renovations hope to attract additional visitors to the hall of fame, Faber said he hopes to see at least double, if not more, the number of people coming to visit.
Faber also said he hopes people from all over the world can experience the hall of fame “from a digital standpoint” in addition to physically visiting the hall of fame, hence adding more technology as part of the renovations. The hall of fame will also look at more ways to market information about the hall of fame.
“I don’t think the word is known as much outside of the U.S.,” Faber said. “We’ve been visiting tournaments around the world and talking to people about the vision of what we expect to do at the hall of fame over the next five years, and the museum is one of them. The goal is can we become a global destination.”
Additionally, President Patrick McEnroe said hall of fame officials will announce next month sometime around the start of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open of a new event coming to Newport next year. Next month, the last Infosys Hall of Fame Open will be held
after the ATP reformed its schedule.
McEnroe said the hall of fame was “in no way” looking at this year being the final year of Newport hosting live tennis. He said expected fan turnout for the Hall of Fame Open will be high based on ticket sales, and “maybe we’ll have that and even better come 2025.”
“The game seems to be internationally moving. It’s a perfect opportunity for us at the hall of fame to take advantage of it,” McEnroe said.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.