Test-to-Treat clinic serves 250 people in first 2 weeks

PROVIDENCE —In its first two weeks, Rhode Island’s Test to Treat clinic on the West Side, — the first of its kind in the U.S. — has served close to 250 patients seeking COVID-19 testing and treatment with the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

The federally-funded Test to Treat initiative allows people to obtain a rapid COVID-19 test, and a regimen of the antiviral medication Paxlovid if needed, all on-site at the Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic location at 85 Eagle St.

If a person tests positive, they meet with a staff member to discuss whether they are a good candidate for Paxlovid, said Morgan Leonard, director of clinic operations at Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic, then the individual receives the medication before leaving.

The program is “here for any Rhode Islander that needs access to care,” Leonard said, and has attracted people from communities across the state, including those as far as Westerly. But “our target populations are those residing in … the Valley-Olneyville region,” she noted.

This area has experienced COVID-19 positivity rates 5-10 times higher than the state average, Leonard said. When Rhode Island’s overall positivity rate climbed to around 25% in January, the Olneyville area’s rate surged to an even higher 67%.

The clinic also offers COVID-19 primary and booster doses to those who test negative, and has administered over 100 doses since opening, Leonard said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency currently reimburses 100% of costs related to COVID-19 testing and vaccination, which will drop to 90% in July. This shift would require the clinic to absorb 10% of costs to continue the program.

The program’s duration has yet to be determined, Leonard said, but will shift with community need and transmission rates.

Paxlovid is currently available for patients who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection, as determined by CDC guidelines, including seniors, immune-compromised individuals and those with other health conditions.

When given within five days of onset of symptoms, trials have shown a five-day regimen of Paxlovid reduces risk of hospitalization and death by almost 90%.

Test to Treat sites have since opened in other states, including Minnesota and California.

Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic, which is headquartered at 60 Valley St., also offers primary care, walk-in clinics and specialty services free of charge.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.