Textron reports 6% Q1 profit boost; will separate industrial segment

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PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $220 million and announced its intent to separate its industrial segment. The first-quarter profit was a 6% increase from the $207 million net income reported last year. Earnings per diluted share were $1.25, up from the profit of $1.13 per diluted share a year ago.

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $220 million and announced its intent to separate its industrial segment.

The first-quarter profit was a 6% increase from the $207 million net income reported last year.

Earnings per diluted share were $1.25, up from the profit of $1.13 per diluted share a year ago.

The maker of Cessna planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $3.7 billion, up from $3.31 billion reported in the 2025 first quarter.

"Textron delivered double-digit revenue and EPS growth in the quarter,” said Textron CEO Lisa M. Atherton. “Strong growth in Aviation deliveries, continued scaling of the MV-75 Cheyenne at Bell, excellent execution at Systems, and good performance at Industrial all contributed to a successful quarter."

Textron Aviation revenue totaled $1.5 billion, up $269 million from last year’s first quarter, reflecting higher aircraft revenue of $221 million and higher aftermarket parts and services revenue of $48 million. The increase in aircraft revenue was primarily due to higher volume and mix, largely reflecting higher Citation jet and commercial turboprop volume.

Bell revenue totaled $1.1 million, up $87 million from the first quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by higher military revenue of $161 million, largely due to higher volume on the MV-75 Cheyenne program, partially offset by lower volume on V-22 production and on military sustainment programs. Commercial helicopters, parts and services revenue decreased $74 million compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower volume and mix.

Textron Systems revenue was $338 million, up $39 million from last year’s first quarter, largely due to higher volume on the Ship-to-Shore Connector program and military training and support services provided by Airborne Tactical Advantage Company, partially offset by lower net volume on other programs.

Industrial segment revenue totaled $786 million, down $6 million from last year’s first quarter.

Textron expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.60 per share.

Also on Thursday, Textron announced

its intent to separate its industrial segment from the company’s core aerospace and defense businesses to become what it called a “pure play aerospace and defense company,”

aligned to its core franchises of Textron Aviation, Bell, and Textron Systems.

Multiple paths will be explored, including the sale of its industrial business or a tax-free separation into a standalone, publicly traded company, Textron said in its release.

“This planned separation creates greater clarity and focus for both businesses,” Atherton said. “New Textron will move forward as a pure-play aerospace and defense company positioned for higher growth, while Industrial gains the independence to pursue strategies aligned with its distinct strengths - unlocking long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Textron expects the separation to be completed in 12-18 months, subject to conditions and regulatory approvals.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)