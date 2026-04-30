Textron reports 6% Q1 profit boost; will separate industrial segment

By
-
TEXTRON INC. on Monday reported first quarter profit of $220 million and announced its intent to separate its industrial segment. /COURTESY TEXTRON INC.

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $220 million and announced its intent to separate its industrial segment.  The first-quarter profit was a 6% increase from the $207 million net income reported last year.  Earnings per diluted share were $1.25, up from the profit of $1.13 per diluted share a year ago. 

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Small Office, Big Impact: Rhode Island Health Care Association Upgrades to Energy-Efficient Lighting

For many small businesses and nonprofit organizations, relatively simple upgrades can deliver meaningful savings while…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display