Textron subsidiary gets $41M order to support Air Force pilot training

PROVIDENCE – Textron Systems Corp., a Textron Inc. company, on Monday announced a $41 million purchase order to support the U.S. Air Force’s T-7A Advanced Pilot Training program. The order from Alabama-based Pinnacle Solutions, an Akima company, includes options that could increase the total value to $62 million. Textron Systems will design, develop and produce the common fuselage structure used in program maintenance trainers. “Textron Systems brings the Pinnacle team decades of proven expertise in advanced maintenance training systems to effectively equip the U.S. Air Force with the skills and essential capabilities needed to maintain the T-7A and its associated subsystems,” said Steve Mensh, Textron senior vice president of electronic systems. The work will be conducted at Textron Systems’ Goose Creek, S.C., facility, which focuses on military simulation, mission and maintenance training.