The end of the cryptocurrency ‘nightmare’ on ledgers?

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

As cryptocurrency investors rode the digital currency rollercoaster over the last several years, Claire M. Iacobucci was right alongside them. As partner and director of audit and quality control for Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd., Iacobucci knew the volatile market made her difficult job that much harder. In her words, it was “an accounting…