‘The Inheritance’ to kick off Trinity Rep’s 2022-23 schedule

PROVIDENCE – Five performances, including an annual holiday classic, will comprise of Trinity Repertory Company’s 2022-23 performance schedule.

The theater group announced late Thursday its 59th season schedule that will commence in September and will conclude in June 2023. Additionally, Trinity Rep’s upcoming schedule will include a pair of world premieres back to back.

Trinity Rep’s first production, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning duology “The Inheritance” will premiere in September and be presented in two parts. Part 1 will start its run Sept. 1 and Part 2 will begin Sept. 22. Both shows will run through Nov. 6.

Then, from Nov. 3 through Jan. 1, 2023, Trinity Rep will present its 46th annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

Following the presentation of the holiday classic, Trinity Rep will present a pair of world premiere productions. The first being “Queen Margaret,” a new recut of William Shakespeare’s plays “Henry VI” and “Richard III” told from the queen’s perspective. That production will run from Jan. 12, 2023, through Feb. 12, 2023, Trinity Rep said. Then, “The Inferior Sex” will take the stage from March 16, 2023, through April 16, 2023.

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” will conclude Trinity Rep’s 2022-23 season and run from May 25, 2023, through June 25, 2023.

Trinity Rep said subscription packages will go on sale for current subscribers in early May and start at $100. Additional information about subscriptions and single ticket sales for the general public will be announced soon, the theater group said. More information can be found on Trinity Rep’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.