The Miriam gains new accreditation for emergency senior care

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital has been recognized as an advanced provider of emergency care for older adults.

The hospital’s emergency department recently received Level 2 Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians, parent company Brown University Health announced.

The distinction considers qualifications such as specialized screening tools, prescribing that avoids high-risk medications when possible, palliative care and psychiatry integration, and improvements to patient transportation and transitional services.

“Receiving Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation reflects the exceptional care, skill and dedication our entire emergency department team brings to every patient we serve,” said Maria Ducharme, president of The Miriam Hospital and chief quality executive at Brown University Health. “I am deeply proud to work alongside this group of committed individuals to care for our growing geriatric population with dignity and respect.”

Dr. David Curley, medical director of The Miriam’s Emergency Department, added that the accreditation “is a milestone we set for ourselves to continue to push the boundaries of exceptional care for the residents of Rhode Island.”

The hospital is in the process of constructing a new emergency department, the announcement notes, which will incorporate additional safety, accessibility and comfort measures for older adults and patients of all ages.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.