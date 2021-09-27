The Miriam names new emergency department medical director

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital has named a new emergency department medical director.

Dr. David Curley, associate director of The Miriam’s emergency department since 2018, succeeds Dr. Ilse Jenouri, who left the hospital to become Brown Emergency Medicine’s director of quality and patient safety.

Jenouri served as the department’s medical director since 2017.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Curley has been instrumental in adjusting operations and updating protocols to respond to changing needs at the hospital. Among his responsibilities is serving as co-chair of the Emergency Preparedness Committee.

“Dr. Curley is well positioned to take over as the next director. He has been a steady and effective leader in the emergency department for the past four years, and during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, his compassion, devotion and team-oriented approach have shined,” said Dr. Jeremiah Schuur, physician-in-chief of emergency medicine for The Miriam Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital, and president of Brown Emergency Medicine.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.