The Miriam Spine Center receives advanced certification from Joint Commission

PROVIDENCE – The Spine Center at The Miriam Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval.

The designation reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe, quality patient care.

“The Department of Orthopedics is excited that The Spine Center at The Miriam Hospital is now an accredited Spine Center of Excellence after formal review by The Joint Commission,” said Dr. Edward Akelman, chief of orthopedics at The Spine Center. “This center is a joint neurosurgery and orthopedics collaborative center – one that is highly organized, sophisticated and offers a wide variety of medical and surgical services.”

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed with consultation from health care experts and providers, as well as measurement experts and patients.

“As a health care accreditor, The Joint Commission works with health care organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate,” said Ken Grubbs, executive vice president of accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing officer at The Joint Commission. “Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend The Spine Center at The Miriam Hospital for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients.”

To earn accreditation, The Spine Center had to undergo unannounced on-site observations and interviews.

“It is an honor for The Spine Center at The Miriam Hospital to be named an Accredited Center of Excellence by The Joint Commission,” said Maria Ducharme, president of The Miriam Hospital. “Being the first program in the region to earn advanced certification is a testament to the program’s incredible surgeons and staff. I’m proud to work alongside a team of talented and dedicated professionals who are truly devoted to their patients, research and delivering health with care.”

