The Providence Foundation to present past accomplishments, future priorities at 50th anniversary gala

PROVIDENCE – When David Salvatore recalls the downtown of his childhood, he sees a drab picture: Swaths of concrete, a federal highway traveling through residential neighborhoods, and all in all, a lack of attractions for businesses and residents. Thanks to projects like the I-195 relocation, the Capital Center and Downcity plans, Providence looks very different

Thanks to projects like the I-195 relocation, the Capital Center and Downcity plans, Providen ce looks very different today. Behind each of these initiatives, The Providence Foundation played an essential role, says Salvatore, who has served as the nonprofit’s executive director since last year.

“The Providence Foundation has always been a convener in bringing people together,” Salvatore said , as both an advisor and a financial driver – v arious revitalization projects draw funding from a grant that the organization secured from the National Endowment for the Arts in the early 1990s.

With this setback, “we have to continue not only working with, but advocating with our partners in civic life to ensure the appropriate investments are being made” to increase RIPTA ridership, Salvatore said.

"Our transportation system in Rhode Island will require significant investments in the immediate and long-term future," Salvatore said, “all while creating an intramodal transit center by the train service.

"Linking bus service with rail is what cities are doing around the country," he added, "and it makes absolute sense for Providence to move in th is direction."

Reimaging the current RIPTA hub Kennedy Plaza, meanwhile, "will be the final piece of the land use puzzle that we will be focused on in the days, months and years ahead," Salvatore said. The Providence Foundation is also involved with efforts to establish a new bus hub in the city, which has raised debate around location and other logistics for more than a decade.

Land use policy also plays an essential role in the city’s housing supply , Salvatore said, and emphasized “creating predictability around the tax treatment of these housing conversions that will be critical moving forward.”