The Providence Foundation to present past accomplishments, future priorities at 50th anniversary gala

By
-
David Salvatore, executive director of The Providence Foundation. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – When David Salvatore recalls the downtown of his childhood, he sees a drab picture: Swaths of concrete, a federal highway traveling through residential neighborhoods, and all in all, a lack of attractions for businesses and residents. Thanks to projects like the I-195 relocation, the Capital Center and Downcity plans, Providence looks very different

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Move Freely, Live Fully: Experts Share Insights on Spine & Joint Health

Special community lecture coming October 15 in Newport County Stiffness. Soreness. Limited movement. For many…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display