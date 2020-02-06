The Village Lofts now open, leasing

PAWTUCKET – The Village Lofts, 149 units of loft-style apartments, is leasing after nearly two years of construction.

The project is adjacent to the popular Hope Artiste Village. The apartments have a variety of sizes, from 500 square feet to 1,400 square feet. Lease rates range from $1,100 to $3,220 a month.

The project, at 200 Esten Ave., is encased in a five-story former textile mill. All of the units have modern kitchens, stainless appliances and exposed brick.

The developer, Urban Smart Growth, worked with DiPrete Engineering, David Presbrey Architects, Garcia Galuska DeSousa Inc., Northeast Engineers & Consultants Inc. and the builder, Metric Corp., on the project.

