Thomas Gilbane Jr. to step down as CEO, chairman of Gilbane Inc.

PROVIDENCE – Gilbane Inc. CEO and Chairman Thomas Gilbane Jr. is retiring after 20 years at the helm of the family-run construction giant and will be succeeded by Edward T. Broderick, effective Oct. 1, the company says. Broderick, the fifth generation of the Gilbane family to run the company and a 42-year Gilbane veteran, will serve as CEO while current board director Steven Halverson has been appointed board chairman, effective Jan. 1. “With Ed at the helm and a deep bench of talent at every level of Gilbane–we are poised for another 150 years of opportunity, innovation, and growth,” Gilbane Jr. said in a statement. "The board will be shepherded by a great strategic leader in Steve Halverson, who brings deep experience in construction, real estate, engineering, and manufacturing.” Gilbane has worked at the Providence-based company full-time since 1970 and assumed the CEO and chairman positions in 2004. During his tenure, the company’s annual revenue climbed to $7.3 billion and also saw additional expansions, growing to more than 45 offices around the world, the company said. Additionally, Gilbane Inc. completed the largest project in its 154-year history under his supervision: the 385-acre ExxonMobil Corp. campus in Houston. “We have been an industry leader for 150 years, known for our culture of caring and putting people first, and I am proud to have played a part in that legacy,” Gilbane Jr. said. Gilbane’s origins can be traced back to 1870, when William Gilbane, a son of Irish immigrants, founded the carpentry business in Providence and was soon joined by his younger brother Thomas. The company grew through the turn of the century and was responsible for building many of the finer homes on College Hill in Providence. Among its notable structures, the company built the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in 1976 and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in 1984, both in Washington, D.C. Through it all, it has retained its headquarters in Providence and its family-owned structure. Broderick steps into his new role after being CEO and president of the subsidiary Gilbane Development Co. Gilbane Inc. is also the parent company of the Gilbane Building Co. In his previous role, Broderick oversaw a partnership with Amazon.com Inc. in 2022 and award-winning developments in New York. Beginning as a laborer, Broderick has held many other roles in the company, including as a management trainee, executive vice president and president. “A commitment to delivering value for our people, our clients, partners, and communities is embedded in our vision for continued success,” Broderick said. “I am grateful to Tom for his guidance and support as I step into this role, and for modeling the kind of leadership I hope to provide as we collectively uphold the Gilbane legacy and accelerate growth in service of our clients.” Halverson previously served as the CEO and chair of the Haskell Co., a multibillion-dollar design-build firm. Halverson, who retired from Haskell’s CEO position in 2018, joined Gilbane’s board in May 2023. He serves on the board at several other companies, including CSX Corp., InProduction and GuideWell Mutual Holding Co. He has been elected to the National Academy of Construction. “From real estate solutions and property management to building some of the most complex and dynamic projects in the world, this is an extraordinarily exciting time for Gilbane,” Halverson said. “I look forward to working with our board to guide Gilbane in its continued growth, reaching new heights in project delivery and real estate development services.”