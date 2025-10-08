Thousands of R.I. residents’ personal data exposed in Brightstar 2024 data breach

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

PROVIDENCE –

A November 2024 data breach that hit Brightstar Global Solutions Corp., the technology provider to the state's lottery operation,

exposed the sensitive information of 103,879 individuals, including 6,354 Rhode Island residents.

The former International Game Technology PLC, which has offices in Providence, rebranded its global lottery division to Brightstar Lottery in June, part of Apollo Global Management Inc.’s $6.5 billion acquisition of IGT Gaming and Everi Holdings Inc.

In an Oct. 3 letter to Attorney General Peter F. Neronha that was shared with Providence Business News on Wednesday, the company said the compromised information included

names, contact information, dates of birth, drivers licenses, Social Security numbers, financial account details, health information and other data "provided to us or that we collected in connection with their relationship to the company or a lottery supported by the company or a gaming venue supported by IGT."

According to similar letters sent to other state regulatory agencies, among those affected were more than 550 residents of Connecticut and 1,483 in Massachusetts.

Notifications were also sent to Maine, New York, Vermont, Oklahoma and California.

As for why it took more than 11 months to disclose the breach, the company said the wealth of data involved required a "complex, multi-stage analysis." Brightstar immediately launched an internal investigation after uncovering the breach and underwent both an automated and "detailed manual review" to determine the extent of the compromised personal information that was completed on Aug. 21.

Spokesperson Mike DeAngelis on Wednesday said most of the people whose data was stolen are former or current employees and that Brightstar is now “in the process of sending written notices to individuals whose personal information was involved.”

“We are not aware of any misuse of personal information,” he added, but as a precaution the company is offering all impacted individuals 24 months of credit monitoring, fraud detection or dark web monitoring.

State law mandates data breaches affecting 500 or more individuals require notification to the RIAG. A bill proposed in the General Assembly this year would have amended the Identity Theft Protection Act of 2015 by eliminate that notification threshold and mandate that all breaches be reported to both the Attorney General and the R.I. Department of Business Regulation. The legislation did not advance past the House Innovation, Internet and Technology Committee.

IGT Gaming signed a 20-year contract in 2021 with Rhode Island to supply slot machines for the state's two casinos and has a separate deal running until 2026 with the R.I. Lottery to manage the state's sports betting application.

Headquartered in London with offices in downtown Providence and Rome, Brightstar now services nearly 90 lottery clients across six continents and acts as the primary technology provider for 26 out of 46 U.S. lottery jurisdictions and seven of the eight largest lotteries globally.

The R.I. Lottery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

