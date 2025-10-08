Thousands of R.I. residents’ personal data exposed in Brightstar 2024 data breach

Corrected at 3:07 p.m.

By
-
BRIGHTSTAR LOTTERY HAS NOTIFIED the R.I. Attorney General of a November 2024 data breach that affected 103,879 individuals across several states, including Rhode Island. Formerly known as IGT Gaming, the company operates the state’s sports betting app and provides slot machines to its two casinos./PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY

PROVIDENCE – A November 2024 data breach that hit Brightstar Global Solutions Corp., the technology provider to the state’s lottery operation, exposed the sensitive information of 103,879 individuals, including 6,354 Rhode Island residents. The former International Game Technology PLC, which has offices in Providence, rebranded its global lottery division to Brightstar Lottery in June, part

