Thrive Behavioral Health sees spike in client intakes after community health designation

WARWICK – Since its October 2024 designation as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, Thrive Behavioral Health has recorded a 60% increase in client intakes.

CCBHCs, which receive their certification from the national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and state mental health authorities, provide 24/7, comprehensive mental health and substance use care to all community members, regardless of their ability to pay.

These clinics must also coordinate care across behavioral health, physical wellness and social services.

“This data gives us a clear picture of what expanded access to care really looks like in practice,” said Thrive CEO and President Dawn Allen. “Since becoming a CCBHC, we’ve been able to reach more people, respond more quickly to crises and provide coordinated, person-centered care that meets individuals where they are. These numbers reflect real people getting the support they need, when they need it.”

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Thrive is one of Rhode Island’s eight CCBHCs.

The nonprofit released the intake finding in its 2025 Annual Report, which the organization released last week. Thrive served 3,734 Rhode Islanders last year, according to the report, and responded to 332 crisis events.

These services connected 97% of individuals in crisis to care, rather than entering the criminal justice system, Thrive says, and decreased emergency department utilization among adults by 18%. The nonprofit also reported a growing clientele outside of its core geographic area.

The organization collaborated with more than 70 community partners, which Thrive noted as a key driver of success.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.