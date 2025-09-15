Thundermist Health Center earns AMA Joy in Medicine recognition

PROVIDENCE – Thundermist Health Center has earned distinction as one of the American Medical Association’s 2025 Joy in Medicine organizations, achieving the Bronze level of recognition in 2025.

The recognition honors health care organizations that prioritize methods to reduce burnout and boost professional fulfillment of doctors. Organizations must meet criteria to be honored.

Burnout among U.S. physicians peaked at 62.8% in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AMA research. This fell to 45.2% in 2023. Despite the improvement, physician burnout rates are higher than other U.S. workers.

“Joy in Medicine organizations are leading the gains made against the physician burnout crisis and help clinicians rediscover the deep rewards and joy that comes from helping patients,” said AMA President Dr. Bobby Mukkamala. “The AMA distinction honors each organization’s commitment to not only the health and well-being of the care team but also to patients. Quality care ultimately originates from a positive and purposeful work culture, where health care professionals can flourish both mentally and physically.”

Since it began, the AMA Joy in Health System Recognition Program has honored more than 200 organizations across the country. The recognition is valid for two years. Approximately 100 organizations received the honor this year. Thundermist was the only one in Rhode Island or Bristol County, Mass.

“Health care organizations are moving the needle on physician burnout and professional satisfaction by employing strategies like eliminating unnecessary task work for physicians, supporting physician-led, team-based care and reimagining how technology tools can be leveraged to improve efficiency,” said Michael Tutty, group vice president of professional satisfaction and practice sustainability at the American Medical Association.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.