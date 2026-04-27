Thundermist Health Center names Gaines chief medical officer

WOONSOCKET – Thundermist Health Center has appointed Dr. Jeffrey Gaines as its new chief medical officer.

Gaines previously served as chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs at Newport Hospital, and he also teaches at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School.

“What stands out most to me about Thundermist is its mission to remove barriers and deliver exceptional care – and its deep commitment to creating an environment where every team member can make the greatest possible impact,” Gaines said in a statement.

“After more than 16 years of living in Rhode Island and raising my family here, I’m honored to join this incredible organization and its dedicated team,” he continued. “I’m excited to listen, learn and partner in support of the communities we serve.”

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Gaines, a Barrington resident, succeeds Dr. David Bourassa, who stepped into the role in 1988 and will continue to serve as a pediatrician at Thundermist’s Woonsocket clinic.

Gaines has a medical degree from the University of Michigan, with additional credentials from the University of Pittsburgh and Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He has also served as a board member and fellow at several health systems and medical institutions, including current positions with the American College of Healthcare Executives of Rhode Island and the American College of Healthcare.

Thundermist has three locations in Rhode Island, collectively staffed by a team of more than 100 providers. The health system employs 650-plus people and serves more than 65,000 patients.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.