Time capsules discovered during McCoy Stadium demolition

By
-
A TIME CAPSULE believed to contain memorabilia from the Pawtucket Red Sox's 33-inning win in 1981 at McCoy Stadium was discovered by construction crews during the stadium's ongoing demolition. / COURTESY CITY OF PAWTUCKET

PAWTUCKET – A pair of time capsules buried under McCoy Stadium was recently discovered by construction crews during their ongoing demolition of the former longtime home ballpark of the Pawtucket Red Sox in favor of a new high school. One capsule is believed to contain memorabilia from when Rhode Island was the epicenter of baseball

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Primary Care and RI Healthcare Crisis: South County Health is Working to Address, But Rhode Island Needs Systemic Solutions

Rhode Island’s healthcare system is at a breaking point, affecting patients, providers, and hospitals statewide…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR