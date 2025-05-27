Time capsules discovered during McCoy Stadium demolition

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PAWTUCKET – A pair of time capsules buried under McCoy Stadium was recently discovered by construction crews during their ongoing demolition of the former longtime home ballpark of the Pawtucket Red Sox in favor of a new high school.

One capsule is believed to contain memorabilia from when Rhode Island was the epicenter of baseball history.

The city announced Tuesday that Shawmut Design and Construction’s crew had found a time capsule that may include items from the PawSox’s historic 33-inning win over the Rochester Red Wings in 1981, the longest game ever played in professional baseball history. The city says the capsule was removed and is now “in a secure location."