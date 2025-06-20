Time ticking on World Cup push

With just a year to go before hundreds of thousands of soccer fans are expected to flood into the region for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Rhode Island leaders are trying to take steps to capitalize on the $330 million in spending expected to occur between June 13 and July 9 next year. That’s when Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., will host seven international soccer matches as one of the 16 World Cup venues across North America. Boston has been deemed the official host city for Gillette – meaning it will be the site for such events as World Cup-sanctioned fan festivals, viewing zones and hospitality packages – but Rhode Island is looking to attract its share of attention and visitors. Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced on June 3 that officials are forming a nonprofit called Ocean State 2026 to help coordinate efforts to promote local businesses and attractions, develop sponsorships and conduct fundraising. The nonprofit isn’t exactly off to a fast start, though. R.I. General Treasurer James A. Diossa, who has been tabbed to serve as the Ocean State 2026 chairperson, acknowledged that the nonprofit hasn’t been formally established yet. And the organization’s executive director, Elizabeth M. Tanner, isn’t expected to start until after she’s stepped down as Rhode Island’s commerce secretary on July 4. McKee’s announcement on June 3 said the group will focus on “maximizing the tournament’s potential to boost tourism, support local business, enhance workforce development, and showcase the state as a premier global destination.” Also, the nonprofit will lead sponsorship deals and work with local agencies, chambers of commerce, tourism bureaus and its counterpart nonprofit in Boston – called Boston 2026 – which was formed in 2023. Officials say an informal working group, including representatives from R.I. Commerce Corp., the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau and Boston 2026, met in February to discuss preparations and regional collaborations. Jonathan Walker, executive director of the R.I. Sports Commission – a division of the visitors bureau – said his agency expects to play a significant role in Ocean State 2026, primarily focusing on local outreach and maximizing legacy projects to enhance the state’s reputation as a soccer destination. “We want to ensure a lasting legacy from a youth soccer perspective,” he said while noting that discussions with Boston 2026 are ongoing. “There are still licensing and trademark issues that need to be worked out,” he said. “But I think we are making headway.” State officials say an estimated 1 million people are “expected to travel through” the Providence metro area over the course of the tournament, with a projected economic impact of more than $330 million. John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said it has become common for nonprofits such as Ocean State 2026 to emerge around international sporting events. Nonprofits have more flexibility than state agencies, such as being able to hire outside vendors rather than following the state procurement process, he said. And they can begin fundraising immediately after forming. “There are tradeoffs,” he said. “I imagine they will go to big employers in the state and get them to donate for all the ancillary stuff that can happen in the state. It’s boosterism.” In Providence, officials are in discussions about using the city as a base camp for teams. Josh Estrella, spokesperson for Mayor Brett P. Smiley, confirmed that the $250,000 allocated in Smiley’s proposed budget for public safety preparations remains but needs City Council approval. Either way, the administration predicts a boon for the capital city. “There is a possibility that royal families or presidents will be staying in Providence,” Estrella said.