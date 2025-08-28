Tiverton’s Fogland Farm sells for $4.5M, second-highest residential sale in town history

TIVERTON – Fogland Farm, a historic landmark with a 295-year history and 84 acres of land, recently sold for $4.5 million, making it the second-highest residential property sale in town history, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The sale price of the 958 Puncateest Neck Road property is only exceeded by a transaction in August 2024, when a single-family home on Nonquit Lane sold for $5.3 million, according to Mott & Chace, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Fogland Farms contains three houses, two horse barns and two additional undeveloped building sites, according to Mott & Chace. The property, known as the “crown jewel of Tiverton,” also features stone walls and orchards, Mott & Chace said.

The property’s main residence is a Georgian revival that was built in 1730, standing on an elevated rise, with views of Nonquit Pond, the Sakonnet River and the Atlantic Ocean, according to the real estate firm. The 4,536-square-foot home has eight bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The home was most recently valued by Tiverton assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $2.04 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 84 acres of land alone was valued at $444,100.

The sellers were represented by Liz Kinnane and Cherry Arnold, both sales associates of Mott & Chace. Kinnane and Arnold also facilitated the sale on behalf of the buyers.

A copy of the deed, a public record of the transaction, was not immediately available from Tiverton’s land sales database. The property was previously owned by Martha Taradash, according to the online property tax evaluation database.

The new owner is only the fourth owner of Fogland Farms in the three centuries since it was first established, according to Mott & Chace.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.