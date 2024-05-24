Tizzy K’s Cereal Ice Cream to open second location in Warren

WARREN – In its early days, Tizzy K’s Cereal Ice Cream did business out of a tricycle, with co-owners Kelly Ireland and Tess “Tizzy” Sullivan carting around their frozen creations in a freezer-trailer that could fit about five tubs of ice cream.

Those five tubs would sell out within hours, Ireland recalled, prompting the couple to look into a larger option with a fixed location. Two years after their 2019 launch, they found their answer in a shipping container now permanently parked just off the eastern end of the Providence River Pedestrian Bridge, where the ice cream shop – and the long lines of customers it attracts – have become a fixture during warmer months.

For the business’ next chapter, Ireland and Sullivan are expanding the ice cream shop with a second location that in ways hearkens back to its pedal-powered roots: Next month, Tizzy K’s will begin serving ice cream out of the former convenience store at 747 Main St. in Warren, located just off the East Bay Bike Path.

The upcoming expansion has been in the making for a while.

- Advertisement -

“The last couple years we’ve been looking for a second location,” Ireland said, with the co-owners looking into six or seven spots before connecting with Matthew King, owner of The Box East Bay.

King is transforming the former convenience store property into a hub for rotating food trucks and cycling amenities – including offerings from his own business, which is known for its giant tacos and currently operates out of a food truck just a short way down the bike path in Warren. While renovating the building into a commissary kitchen, King kept a small section not unlike the Tizzy K’s shipping container open for an ice cream vendor to anchor the hub.

“We actually make our ice cream at Hope & Main,” the downtown Warren food incubator and commercial kitchen space, “so [King] knew about us,” Kelly continued. “And for us, it was a great fit.”

Like the ice cream shop’s Providence location, the Warren window will operate seasonally – Kelly and Sullivan have set a tentative opening date in June, and usually close for the season around Halloween.

While a year-round operation isn’t in the cards at the moment, the co-owners are preparing to ramp up their production to meet demand at the two locations, having recently purchased a new ice cream machine that can make ice cream at a rate four times faster than before.

To achieve the flavors that define their product, Kelly and Sullivan steep cereal in an ice cream base, then strain it so that only milk remains.

Kelly and Sullivan didn’t invent cereal ice cream, but set out with a goal of perfecting the concept.

When they first had the idea to make their own cereal ice cream, they expected customers would find the treat “kind of fun and interesting, but then maybe they’ll think it’s a novelty,” Kelly said.

“So we thought, okay, if we’re going to do this, we have to make the best ice cream in the world,” he continued, “so that’s what we’ve been striving at … And if the best ice cream you’ve had is cereal ice cream, the word spreads fast.”

Tizzy K’s currently has a 4.9 out of 5 stars rating out of 222 reviews on Google, which the business says makes it the highest rated ice cream shop in New England among shops with at least 175 reviews.

Kelly also believes that strategies that encourage employees to engage with the customers also help with the business’ popularity: For instance, each shift, employees can surprise one customer with a free ice cream.

In the ice cream itself, customers won’t find pieces of cereal – though there is a dusting on top, along with a small rice crispy treat. But a lot more than that sprinkled cereal topping goes into the making of the ice cream.

“We’re talking hundreds of boxes per week” to achieve the ice cream’s cereal flavoring, Ireland said.

And with the anticipated spike in production, he says that the business will need to work directly with cereal companies to meet demand. Until now, they’ve gotten by on Sullivan’s regular grocery store trips for carts full of cereal.

“We’re fully going to have to reach out to the actual cereal companies and tell them we need a lot of cereal,” Ireland said.

Tizzy K’s currently has about 22 employees, and Ireland also expects to hire around 16 more to staff the Warren shop.

And if all goes as planned, the ice cream shop has more growing to do: Ireland and Sullivan intend to eventually secure a third location that allows for on-site manufacturing while continuing to offer a walk-up window.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.