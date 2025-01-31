To grow, simplify

This is a special year for our company. We are celebrating 90 years of serving our community. It is a significant milestone marking nine decades of dedication, innovation and resilience. As we commemorate this achievement, I have discovered a truth that resonates deeply with me: simplicity is the key to our future. Throughout our history, we have evolved in countless ways. We have adapted to new technologies. We have expanded our service offerings. We have grown into new territories. However, with each stage of our evolution, we created more processes. It made our entire operation overly complex. Customers and employees had too many layers of our organization to sift through on a regular basis. It became very hard for our team to grow. That is why we made a companywide initiative to simplify our systems. We had hundreds of codes we used in our software. Each code came with its own process. After a deep dive and many debates, we were able to take it all the way down to 34 main codes. It was never about doing less, but it was about doing more of what matters most. And to do those things effectively and efficiently.