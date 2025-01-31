To grow, simplify

By
-
After growing up in the family business started by his grandfather, Brian Goldman took over as CEO of Providence-based Big Blue Bug Solutions seven years ago. He was recognized as the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2024 Rhode Island Small Business Person of The Year. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
After growing up in the family business started by his grandfather, Brian Goldman took over as CEO of Providence-based Big Blue Bug Solutions seven years ago. He was recognized as the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2024 Rhode Island Small Business Person of The Year. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Brian Goldman | Big Blue Bug Solutions CEO This is a special year for our company. We are celebrating 90 years of serving our community. It is a significant milestone marking nine decades of dedication, innovation and resilience. As we commemorate this achievement, I have discovered a truth that resonates deeply with me: simplicity is

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display