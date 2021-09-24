Top companies recognized for growth, innovation at PBN’s annual Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies ceremony

PROVIDENCE – An information technology services consulting company, a behavioral health care organization, a construction management company and a machinery distributor company were recognized Thursday as the top earners in Providence Business News 2021 Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Awards program.

Approximately 170 people attended Thursday’s ceremony held at the Omni Providence Hotel. This year’s program honored 28 total companies and organizations across two divisions – Fastest Growing and Innovation – based on their three-year growth percentage, and for their innovative products and initiatives to potentially help their industries down the line.

Signal Solutions Inc. in Warwick had the top three-year growth rate in the $250,000 to $5 million category at 910.5%. Adcare Rhode Island in North Kingstown reported a 65.2% growth percentage, best in the $5 million to $25 million category. J2 Construct Inc. in Middletown had the top growth rate in the $25 million to $75 million category, growing 1,567.5%. Windmoeller & Hoelschler Corp. in Lincoln, at a 49.1% increase, was best in the $75 million and above category.

Each company will be profiled in a special section to be published as part of the Oct. 1-14 print edition of PBN.

- Advertisement -

The 2021 Fastest Growing Companies, listed in order of revenue growth percentage in groups based on 2020 revenue, are:

$250,000 to $5 million

Signal Solutions Inc.

Arctura Inc.

Feast & Fettle Inc.

Luna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

E2SOL LLC

$5 million to $25 million

Adcare Rhode Island

Gerbs Allergy Friendly Foods

Automated Business Solutions Inc.

Available Staffing Network LLC

$25 million to $75 million

J2 Construct Inc.

Centreville Bank

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty

Purvis Systems Inc.

ParsonsKellogg LLC

$75 million and above

Windmoeller & Hoelschler Corp.

Blount Fine Foods Corp.

FM Global

Ocean State Job Lot

BankNewport

The 2021 Innovation winners, listed alphabetically by category, are:

Architecture, Construction & Engineering: Gilbane Building Co.

Gilbane Building Co. Education: Integrative Healthcare Solutions

Integrative Healthcare Solutions Energy & The Environment: Brown University

Brown University Health & Wellness: First Circle Inc.

First Circle Inc. Innovative Collaboration: 401 Tech Bridge

401 Tech Bridge IT Services: Mocingbird

Mocingbird Manufacturing: Lumetta Inc.

Lumetta Inc. Nonprofits: Children’s Friend and Service

Children’s Friend and Service Technology: Healthcentric Advisors

CBIZ & MHM was the presenting sponsor for the 2021 PBN Fastest Growing & Innovative Companies Awards program. Cox Business and Gallo|Thomas Insurance were the partner sponsors. R1 Indoor Karting LLC was the gift sponsor.

PBN’s next special event will be the publication’s 35th Anniversary Gala at Aldrich Mansion in Warwick on Nov. 18.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.