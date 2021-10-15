Tourism desperate to get APRA aid

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

A proposed $13 million investment in Rhode Island’s travel, tourism and events sectors would come as a well-timed boost, according to tourism leaders, but some say it wouldn’t be enough to fully address lingering problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Oct. 7, Gov. Daniel J. McKee released a plan for spending almost 10% of…