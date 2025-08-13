Track 15 launches Nonprofit Night series

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s newest food hub is launching a new series to recognize the work of local nonprofit organizations.

Track 15 announced on July 30 that its new Nonprofit Night series plans to offer local nonprofit organizations an opportunity to celebrate their efforts to improve the community free of charge. Track 15 says it will donate its semi-private event space to a different nonprofit for two hours every Tuesday, as well as one drink ticket for beer or wine and small bites from its vendors for up to 50 attendees.

“It’s no secret that the nonprofit sector is facing a challenging period right now, ” Track 15 owner Christopher Marsella said in a statement. “Whether a morale-boosting party for staff, a thank you for donors, or a small fundraiser, we are happy to offer a space for groups to celebrate – and thank them for – the incredible work they do in our communities.”

Available dates are first-come, first-served, Track 15 says. Interested nonprofits looking to book a date can visit Track 15’s website.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.