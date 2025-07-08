Travel + Leisure names T.F. Green best airport in the U.S.

Join us for an great evening at Aldrich Mansion and celebrate the honorees!

WARWICK – Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport captured the top spot in Travel + Leisure magazine’s best airports in the U.S. The travel publication released its annual airport rankings on Tuesday, with results based on a survey filled out by almost 180,000 readers. Travel + Leisure calculated an overall score for airports based on

Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of T.F. Green operator the R.I. Airport Corp., called the recognition "an incredible honor for our airport and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.

"To be named the No. 1 Domestic Airport by some of the most seasoned travelers in the world is both humbling and inspiring," he said. "We’re proud to be Rhode Island’s gateway to the world and the fastest growing airport in the country."