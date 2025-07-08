Travel + Leisure names T.F. Green best airport in the U.S.

WARWICK – Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport captured the top spot in Travel + Leisure magazine's best airports in the U.S.
The travel publication released its annual airport rankings
on Tuesday, with results based on a survey filled out by almost 180,000 readers. Travel + Leisure calculated an overall score for airports based on reader satisfaction with access, check-in/security, restaurants/bars, shopping and design.
T.F. Green, which last year placed second in Travel + Leisure's ranking, received an overall grade of 84.90 out of 100. No other airport in the Northeast captured one of the 10 spots on the list.
The Rhode Island airport serves fewer than half the passengers of major airports such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the tourism publication notes. But this small size helps T.F. Green punch above its weight.
Respondents described the Rhode Island airport as "easy to get to, easy to park [and] easy to navigate," with its small design lending to swift check-in and security processes without sacrificing amenities such as restaurants. The airport also offers "plenty of parking and is not outrageously expensive," another reader said.
The magazine noted that many readers expressed a willingness to travel farther to fly out of T.F. Green in order to beat the congestion of busier, big-city airports – a task made easier by direct connections to Rhode Island public transportation and the commuter rail, Travel + Leisure noted.
Rhode Island legislators and tourism leaders celebrated the designation as a win for the T.F. Green and the state's overall economy.
In an email statement to Providence Business News, Farouk Rajab, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, said that "having a top-ranked airport like T.F. Green significantly boosts a region's economic and social vitality," boosting both business and leisure travel.
"When an airport is recognized for its efficiency, passenger experience, and overall quality, it becomes a more attractive hub for airlines," Rajab said. "This increased appeal leads to airlines expanding their services at PVD, offering more direct flights and greater connectivity to a wider array of major cities across the country."
Kristen Adamo, president and CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, echoed this sentiment.
"This award codifies what Rhode Island tourism officials have long known – the quality of R.I. Green International Airport is an essential component of our state’s complete tourism package," Adamo said. "For GoProvidence, which books more than 200 meetings, conventions, and sporting events annually, the ability to sell a world-class airport that is less than 15 minutes from downtown hotels really sets us apart from the competition."
Jacqueline Gifford, editor-in-chief of Travel + Leisure, also extended kudos to the airport in a statement, noting that T.F. Green's top designation shows "your guests feel truly taken care of, and that you stand out among the best of the best."
Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of T.F. Green operator the R.I. Airport Corp., called the recognition "an incredible honor for our airport and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.
"To be named the No. 1 Domestic Airport by some of the most seasoned travelers in the world is both humbling and inspiring," he said. "We’re proud to be Rhode Island’s gateway to the world and the fastest growing airport in the country."
Rounding out the top five airports in descending order were Portland, Ore.; Indianapolis; Minneapolis-St. Paul; and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County international airports. Those were followed by airports in Oklahoma City; Billings, Mont.; Tampa; Savannah/Hilton Head; and Kansas City, Mo.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.