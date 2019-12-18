WARWICK – Digital marketing company TribalVision has been recognized as a HubSpot Platinum Certified Agency Partner, it announced in a news release.

HubSpot, an inbound-marketing company, is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. The company’s tiered partner program is based on metrics such as monthly recurring revenue and software engagement. Tiers unlock certain partner benefits; the partners are part of HubSpot’s global agency network for users.

TribalVision, which has offices in Warwick and Boston, has grown significantly over the past nine years and now has more than 70 team members. The company earned additional accolades this year, including Providence Business News recognition as a 2019 Fastest Growing Company in Rhode Island.

Also this year, Inc. magazine named TribalVision to its list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S.; and UpCity awarded TribalVision its Local Excellence Award, which recognizes top B2B service providers by market.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.