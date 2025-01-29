Trinity Rep accepting submissions for high school playwriting competition

PROVIDENCE – Trinity Repertory Company is currently seeking submissions for its 14th annual Write Here! Write Now! high school student playwriting competition.

The local performing arts organization says students in grades 9-12 from across New England can submit up to two original 10-minute plays through Trinity Rep’s online portal through March 3. Four winners will be announced on April 1, Trinity Rep says, with at least one winner being from a Providence school.

Then on April 21, Trinity Rep will hold staged readings of the winning plays performed by community members. Trinity Rep says each winner will receive a scholarship toward any Trinity Rep Young Actors Studio after-school class and 20 free tickets to a 2025-26 Season Project Discovery student matinee for their school.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.