Trinity Rep announces 2024-25 season; ‘A Christmas Carol’ to be presented off-site

PROVIDENCE – Six shows, including the retelling of a Christmas holiday classic and a world premiere production, will be part of Trinity Repertory Company’s 2024-25 season, the performing arts troupe announced Wednesday.
But there will be a change for this year’s holiday classic. Trinity Rep will present its 48th production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” off-site this season due to planned renovations of the Chace Theater. Dates, times and a new location will be announced soon.
According to Artistic Director Curt Columbus, Trinity Rep’s 61st theatrical season will be about coming together and overcoming past conflict to find a way forward. He also says this season will be about “creating unexpected alliances and home away from home.”
“These plays are filled with humor, pathos and great drama,” Columbus said in a statement. “It is a stellar collection of theatrical work that will bring people together in profound and surprising ways.”
Trinity Rep’s first productions of the season will two female-centric comedies playing in rotating repertory from Sept. 5 through Nov. 17. “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive,” Trinity Rep says, is a political farce about seven women in the president’s inner circle whose job entails wrangling in a public relations disaster. Also, Trinity Rep will produce a modern murder-mystery titled “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson.”
In early 2025, the world premiere of “Someone Will Remember Us,” a production exploring struggles and opportunities faced by U.S. military veterans, Gold-Star families and refugees living in Rhode Island, will be featured Jan. 23, 2025, through Feb. 23, 2025.
The spring season will then showcase “La Tempestad – The Tempest” by William Shakespeare from March 27, 2025, through April 27, 2025. Trinity Rep’s season concludes May 29, 2025, through June 29, 2025, with the dramatic production of “Blues for an Alabama Sky.”
Except for “A Christmas Carol,” all of Trinity Rep’s shows will be held in the Dowling Theater. Subscriptions, which include all shows except for “A Christmas Carol,” go on sale May 15 and start at $115.
Prior season subscribers have two weeks to renew their subscription to save their seats, Trinity Rep says. Flex passes will also be available. Additional information can be found on Trinity Rep’s website
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.