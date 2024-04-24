Trinity Rep announces 2024-25 season; ‘A Christmas Carol’ to be presented off-site

By
-
TRINITY REPERTORY COMPANY on Wednesday announced its 2024-25 performance schedule. / COURTESY TRINITY REPERTORY COMPANY
TRINITY REPERTORY COMPANY on Wednesday announced its 2024-25 performance schedule. / COURTESY TRINITY REPERTORY COMPANY

PROVIDENCE – Six shows, including the retelling of a Christmas holiday classic and a world premiere production, will be part of Trinity Repertory Company’s 2024-25 season, the performing arts troupe announced Wednesday. But there will be a change for this year’s holiday classic. Trinity Rep will present its 48th production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display