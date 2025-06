Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A national banking institution has gifted a local performing arts organization significant funding to help with both capital improvements for the nonprofit's theater space and artistic performing.

Trinity Repertory Company officials announced Tuesday during the 2025 Pell Awards Gala at Brown University's Lindemann Performing Arts Center that Bank of America Corp. has given the nonprofit $3 million, most of it to support renovating and expanding Trinity Rep’s Lederer Theater Center. Renovations at the 1917-era theater space have been ongoing, including at the organization’s Chace Theater – which prompted Trinity Rep to move its “A Christmas Carol” performances to the Providence Performing Arts Center last year.

“This extraordinary commitment from Bank of America underscores the vital role Trinity Rep plays in our community,” Trinity Rep Artistic Director Curt Columbus said in a statement. “Everything we create is rooted in and inspired by the people and stories of our region. This transformative investment ensures we can continue producing locally made, community-centered art, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership in this important work.”

Trinity Rep says $2.75 million of the financial institution’s gift will help expand Lederer Theater’s accessibility, install a five-story addition and a new passenger elevator, new seating and lighting, among other improvements. The remaining $250,000 will underwrite annual artistic, educational and community engagement programming at Trinity Rep over the next five years, the organization said.

"We are eager to support Trinity Rep as they make major building renovations that will keep this important cultural resource in downtown Providence providing entertainment to Rhode Islanders of all ages,” Bank of America Rhode Island President Kevin Tracy said in a statement.

