Trolling for dollars: South County Tourism Council hopes artist’s work lures spending visitors

CHARLESTOWN – After a multi-year delay, a world-renowned artist is bringing his giant trolls to South County, part of a new $123,000 marketing initiative spearheaded by the nonprofit tourism council to spur more visitation to the area. Crafted from recycled and reclaimed wood by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, the installation will begin with two of his eco-friendly trolls being unveiled in Charlestown’s 227-acre Ninigret Park on May 4, according to South County Tourism Council President and CEO, Louise Bishop. Since 2014, Dambo has been building his giant trolls entirely from recycled and discarded materials. There are currently 44 trolls in the United States, but Dambo has showcased his artwork in more than 20 countries, from China to Chile and there are now 125 trolls worldwide. Bishop said one on the trolls will be placed along the shores of Little Nini Pond in Ninigret Park's southern portion; the other in the northeastern corner. But more will follow, she added, part of a ‘troll trail’ stretching from Charlestown to the Blackstone Valley linking the northern and southern parts of the state. Since becoming president in 2016, Bishop has more than doubled the council’s operating budget. Part of the money for this project comes for a $50,000 state placemaking grant funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, but the organization is also lining up sponsorship opportunities. The trolls typically have a shelf-life between 10 to 12 years, and Bishop said the town will have the opportunity to take over maintenance if it chooses. And the council is being shown how to care for the artworks after Dambo's departure. Local business owners hope they stick around for a while. Amber Richardson, manager of the historic General Stanton Inn, said she is excited about the trolls' potential to increase business in the off-season. The inn was renovated in 2022 and re-opened room accommodations in summer 20223. While summer business is typically booming, the inn could use an off-season lift, she said. “We're excited for it. It’s going to be interesting,” she said. “Our season in wintertime has been absolutely brutal. I’m seriously hoping this will bring in some people in the slow season. That will be fantastic." Dambo and his team of eight people are arriving in April to start installing the trolls, which can reach as high as 50 feet. Bishop had her fists glimpse of Dambo's trolls during a visit to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. She sees public art not only as an economic driver but as a perfect complement to the region’s “natural beauty.” “The fact that Dambo’s work is environmentally conscious and invites people to enjoy and appreciate nature makes it a perfect," she said. The Maine troll trail increased visitation by 300% in the first year, said Bishop. Visitors spent more than $15 million. And the same has been true for other sites throughout the country. There is a growing fanbase of “troll followers,” she said. A man from California who saw his first troll while traveling in Europe has decided to travel to South County to volunteer for a week. “I’ve heard from everyone I've spoken with that the increase is beyond expectations.” All the wood for the bodies will be locally sourced, salvaged, recycled wood pallets. The council is now waiting for the heads, hands, and feet of each troll, which have arrived stateside but haven’t reached Rhode Island, first traveling on a freight from Denmark. The parts are now in North Carolina where they will be thrown atop a tractor trailer and shipped north. Bishop said they just received word to expect them March 26. Once complete, these semi-permanent trolls will have “a complete and unique story,” said Bishop, including names and a personal message to impart. But the overall message is tore-use what others consider trash to find ways "to create new and beautiful art." There will be no admission fee, which the council hopes will bring in additional visitors from near and far. Bishop said they have partnered with the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council to install the remaining three trolls. BVTC president Robert Billington is assisting in identifying feasible locations. The project has been a long-time coming. Bishop had hoped to bring Dambo's work to the county in 2019. Last year the organization flew Dambo above Ninigret Park in a helicopter, part of his creative process to introduce him to the area and help get a feel for the location and potential materials. When Dambo exited the helicopter he began running around the park, inspired by its natural features, said Bishop. “The way he thinks is incredible. He just keeps moving and has such a creative mind," she said. "That was the best way to identify two or three spots, which he did within 20 minutes." Since the complete trail is not something you will be able to do in a day, Bishop hopes the trolls act as another way to tell a local story while giving visitors more time to patronize surrounding businesses while hitting all spots of the trail. “We are trying to get people to come and stay longer," she said. "They will need to go hiking to find the next troll.” Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com