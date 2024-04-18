Tudor estate built in 1927, 1.6 acres in Warwick sells for $1.79M

WARWICK – A Tudor-style estate in Warwick that was crafted in 1927 by renowned architect Marshall B. Martin recently sold for $1.79 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The two-story home on 1.61 acres of land at 192 Cedar St. contains four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The 6,000-square-foot house includes an artist’s studio, a sunroom and a sunlit great room, with a turret and built-in library, accompanied by an office featuring mahogany woodwork, a wet bar, a balcony and a fireplace, according to Compass. Connected to this area is a bedroom with a full bathroom, while the rest of the bedrooms are on the second floor, the real estate firm said.

The gated property features three different built-in garage bays, including one with an electric car charger, the real estate firm said.

The grounds also include a gunite saltwater pool, a cedar cabana and multiple brick and stone patios, according to Compass.

According to the city’s online property tax evaluation database, the property was most recently valued by Warwick assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.1 million.

Kira Greene, real estate agent for Compass Providence, represented the seller, while Ruth Bellino, senior sales associate for Lila Delman Compass, represented the buyer.

A copy of the deed documenting the sale was not immediately available through the Warwick city clerk’s online land records database.

However, the online property tax evaluation database states that the new owners are Maurreen Starr and Samuel Starr, and the property was previously owned by Adam Blumenthal.

